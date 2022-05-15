Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.