Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 689,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.