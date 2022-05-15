Financial Analysis: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 8 8 1 2.50 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $228.32, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.32 $1.87 billion $8.05 22.61 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.13 -$11.66 million ($0.17) -0.15

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 18.70% 40.21% 13.68% On Track Innovations -99.63% -386.24% -56.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

On Track Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.