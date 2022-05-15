Financial Contrast: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Electromed alerts:

This table compares Electromed and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.97 $2.36 million $0.26 47.89 CONMED $1.01 billion 3.38 $62.54 million $2.10 55.15

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% CONMED 6.63% 13.27% 5.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Electromed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.