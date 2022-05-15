Financial Review: ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) & Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADS-TEC Energy and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Wallbox 0 0 4 0 3.00

ADS-TEC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.98%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.14%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.14 -$103.69 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 3.68 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wallbox.

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats Wallbox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

