Financial Review: Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) & Its Peers

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the "Analytical instruments" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rapid Micro Biosystems to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78% Rapid Micro Biosystems Competitors -232.15% 7.49% -10.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rapid Micro Biosystems Competitors 318 1316 1819 57 2.46

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 466.67%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million -$73.52 million -0.19 Rapid Micro Biosystems Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -19.19

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems competitors beat Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

