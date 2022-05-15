Financial Survey: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -29.77% -70.10% -27.60% Milestone Scientific -74.26% -39.61% -32.63%

77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Milestone Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $126.68 million 10.61 -$41.14 million ($1.66) -33.46 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 5.55 -$6.82 million ($0.10) -8.40

Milestone Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $101.17, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

