Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 107.8% in April

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the April 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.6 days.

Finning International stock remained flat at $$26.01 during trading hours on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

