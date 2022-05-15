FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter.

FINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

