FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

FINV opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FINV. CICC Research began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

