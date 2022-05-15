First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.52.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.