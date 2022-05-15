First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

