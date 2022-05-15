First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $14.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.49 million and the lowest is $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

