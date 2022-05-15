First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

FM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

FM opened at C$32.48 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$22.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

