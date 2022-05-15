First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FSWA remained flat at $$6.87 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

