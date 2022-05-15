First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
FSWA remained flat at $$6.87 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Sound Bank (FSWA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.