First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 45.2% in April

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,281,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

