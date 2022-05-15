First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period.

FTRI stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

