First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 39.7% in April

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of FICS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
