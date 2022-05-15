First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $48.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
