First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 427.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 181.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter.

