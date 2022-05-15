First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ROBT opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.