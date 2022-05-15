First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ROBT opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

