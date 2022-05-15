First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 57.8% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRID stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 48,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

