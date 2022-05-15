First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 57.8% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GRID stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 48,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $107.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.