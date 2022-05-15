First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

