First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.
About First US Bancshares (Get Rating)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
