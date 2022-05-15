Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

