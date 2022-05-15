Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the April 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.52. 43,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $30.29.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
