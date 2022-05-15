Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FLUIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander raised shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($42.11) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Fluidra has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

