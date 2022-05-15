Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 54.8% in April

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 897,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

FORA stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,604.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,918 shares of company stock worth $153,593 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

