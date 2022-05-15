Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $355.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.51.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

