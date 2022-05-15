Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.51. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

