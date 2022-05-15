Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Up 62.6% in April

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,452. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

