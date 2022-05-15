Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 695,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

