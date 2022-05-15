Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 695,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

