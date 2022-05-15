Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
FBIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
