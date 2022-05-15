Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FBIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

