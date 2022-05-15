Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 695,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

