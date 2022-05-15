Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 9,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,592. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

