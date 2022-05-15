Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 48.2% in April

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FSXLF opened at 0.34 on Friday. Fosterville South Exploration has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.61.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.