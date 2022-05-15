Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 48.2% in April

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF opened at 0.34 on Friday. Fosterville South Exploration has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.61.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

