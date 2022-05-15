Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FOUNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 39,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,710. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Founder SPAC stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

