Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $$75.83 on Friday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. Fraport has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.
