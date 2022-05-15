Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $$75.83 on Friday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. Fraport has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

