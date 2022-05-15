Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($36.32) to €33.30 ($35.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

