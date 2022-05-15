Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FRHHF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Freshii has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $1.96.
Freshii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshii (FRHHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.