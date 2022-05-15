Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FRHHF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Freshii has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 384 restaurants in 13 countries worldwide.

