FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,645. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.