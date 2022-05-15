GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 91.9% in April

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,795. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

