Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 682.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 234,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at $1,939,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.87. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $199.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

