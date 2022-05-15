GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 675,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

