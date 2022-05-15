GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.57 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 587,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

