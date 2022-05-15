GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.57 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
