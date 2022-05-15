Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 36,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34.
