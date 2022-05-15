Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

