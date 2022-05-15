Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,261,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,271.5 days.

CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

