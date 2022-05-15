Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.43. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.