Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Shares of GNGBY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 19,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

