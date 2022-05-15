GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.06) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($19.85), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($675,501.29). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,716.80).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,755.40 ($21.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,695.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,626.06. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a market cap of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.